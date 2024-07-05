NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 3,104 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

