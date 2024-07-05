NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $15,004,800.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,078,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.34.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

