NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $144.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.34.

Shares of NVDA opened at $128.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,879,590 shares of company stock worth $334,080,785 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 176,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 116,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 63.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

