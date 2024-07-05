ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

