OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.54

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 829950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

