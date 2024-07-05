OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 2,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.
OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
