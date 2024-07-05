ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

NYSE ONON opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in ON by 8.4% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 658,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 155,949 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

