Oppenheimer Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $486.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $482.00 to $486.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $468.33.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $449.44 on Monday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.