Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 378,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $1,791,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,457,542 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00.

TELA Bio Trading Down 5.6 %

TELA opened at $4.35 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

