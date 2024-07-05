Orchid Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Orchid has a market cap of $61.69 million and $4.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,247.82 or 0.99947163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05924827 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,021,828.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.