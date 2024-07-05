Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,916,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

