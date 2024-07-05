Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 155 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Metrics
Oxford Metrics Price Performance
About Oxford Metrics
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Metrics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- About the Markup Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.