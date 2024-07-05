Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 155 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of LON:OMG opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.25) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. Oxford Metrics has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.64 ($1.54). The firm has a market cap of £129.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,462.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

