PAID Network Price Tops $0.0613 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. PAID Network has a market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $70,162.46 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05554747 USD and is down -17.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $70,265.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.