Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,343. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

