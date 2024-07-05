Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $277,738.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $277,738.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,035,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,333,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

