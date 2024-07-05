Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $277,738.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $277,738.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,035,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,333,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Paycom Software stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.81.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
