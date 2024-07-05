PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.82.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.