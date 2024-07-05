Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

WOOF opened at $3.17 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

