Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Buys C$146,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$146,000.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$283,723.80.

On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.42 per share, with a total value of C$169,620.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 329,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

