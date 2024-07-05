Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after buying an additional 113,175 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 33,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.89. 4,645,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,161,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.