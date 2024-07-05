Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Trading Up 2.8%

Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.74.
PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.
