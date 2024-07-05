Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.7% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 195,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 115,673 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

