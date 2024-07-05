Piper Sandler Cuts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.41. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $2,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $4,740,000. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $10,369,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $53,382,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $58,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

