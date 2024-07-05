Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.88

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.88 and traded as low as C$12.99. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.04, with a volume of 13,263 shares changing hands.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.95.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$148.90 million for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
