Polkadot Price Tops $5.72 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00010110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $8.38 billion and $607.40 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,437,953,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,465,242,354 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
