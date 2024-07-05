Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $170.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.06. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

