PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $512.86 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $512.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00110274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

