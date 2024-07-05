Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 363,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Veritex Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,603. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

