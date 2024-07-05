Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 117 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,255.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.03. 699,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

