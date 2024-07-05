Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 141,045 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. 373,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

