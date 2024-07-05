Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,542 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of WisdomTree worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,291,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 516,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 173,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,527. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

