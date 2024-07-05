Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 211 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,842.40.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $21.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,694.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,413. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,241.05 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,705.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,580.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 190.64 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

