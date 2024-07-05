Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of AdaptHealth worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 70,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $792.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.08 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

