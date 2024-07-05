Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $18.35. 16,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

