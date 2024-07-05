Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 246.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arcellx worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcellx by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Arcellx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:ACLX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.90. 61,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Arcellx’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $511,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $522,281.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,568 shares of company stock worth $5,514,095. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

