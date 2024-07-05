Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,221 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 35,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,531. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

