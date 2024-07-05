Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $132,063.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,874. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $842.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

