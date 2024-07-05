Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of A10 Networks worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 261,198 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 347,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after buying an additional 102,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATEN

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.