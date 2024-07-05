Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,622,000 after purchasing an additional 220,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 151,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 460,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. 21,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,871. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

