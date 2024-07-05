Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of XPEL worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 656.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the third quarter worth about $12,780,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in XPEL by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director John F. North acquired 3,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,213.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 38,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,135. The stock has a market cap of $936.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

