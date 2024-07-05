Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,397 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. 25,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,548. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

