Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCRI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. 14,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,230. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 16.40%. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

