Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of S&T Bancorp worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,291,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,055,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.50. 20,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,056. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

