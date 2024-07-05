Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 249.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,588 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 245,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,831. The company has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

