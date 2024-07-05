Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 132,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,406,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $77.04. 128,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,196. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $410,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,141 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCVX

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.