Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Green Dot worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.38. 62,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,234. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

