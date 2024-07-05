Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Triumph Group worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110,375 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,587,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,720,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TGI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.49. 99,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

