Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,014 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Q2 worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Q2 by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,640,000 after purchasing an additional 140,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,684 shares of company stock worth $5,548,275. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,566. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.