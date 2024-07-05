Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after buying an additional 5,822,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,404,000 after buying an additional 778,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

TC Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 641,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

