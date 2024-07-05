Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.95.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $249.65. The stock had a trading volume of 183,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,224. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

