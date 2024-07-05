Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,849 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Arcus Biosciences worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCUS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 273,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,622. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

